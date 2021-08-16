Friends, family of man killed in Cleveland hit-and-run looking for justice

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Family members and friends of a 44-year-old man who was killed following a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning are hoping to get justice.

“He did not deserve this at all,” said Eugene Wagner, the father of Gary Hall. “He always walked down here. This is where he was born and raised. He walked down here and would hang out with his friends.”

Police said Hall was hit by a car around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Superior Avenue and East 105th Street.

“All I can say is, I hope it’s God’s will that the person that did this will come forward,” Wagner told the FOX 8 I-Team.



Friends and family started a makeshift memorial near the spot where Hall was struck.



“He came down here every day, every single day,” said Mike Hatcher, Hall’s friend. “Everybody knew him, everybody liked him.”

So far, no arrests have been made and police said the person that struck Hall drove off seconds after the crash.

Detectives have released a video showing the vehicle they believe was involved in the hit and run.



“There were witnesses there at the time and we need anyone who has information to contact us at Crime Stoppers,” said Cpt. Richard McIntosh, of Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. “We don’t need to know who you are and you can remain anonymous. We just want the information so maybe we can solve this crime of a poor man who was run over on the street.”

Hall’s father said his son would have turned 45 on Wednesday.

“I was hoping to celebrate his birthday with him this week,” Wagner said. “God is good and in my heart, I truly believe what is in the wash will come out in the rinse and my God has the last say.”

Anyone with information can contact Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.