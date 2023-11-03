***The video above is from a previous report.***

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – The cast of popular sitcom “Friends” paid respects to their late costar Matthew Perry at his funeral in Los Angeles on Friday, according to reports.

As reported by People, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were there for the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, which is close to Warner Bros. Studios.

The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his hot tub Saturday afternoon. In an update on Wednesday, authorities said Perry’s cause of death remains under investigation.

The “Friends” cast released a statement on Monday, saying that they needed time to grieve and process the loss.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement to People said, in part.

As reported by FOX News, Forest Lawn is the final resting place of some big-name Hollywood actors, such Carrie Fisher, Lucille Ball and Paul Walker.