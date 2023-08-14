[Editor’s Note: In the video above you’ll find a FOX 8 Recipe for Peach and Rasberry Cobbler.]

(WJW) – It’s peak peach-picking season in Ohio (say that ten times fast!)

The Buckeye State may not be considered a major peach-growing state, but experts at the Ohio State University Extension say there are still about 1,000 acres of peach orchards in Ohio — giving peach lovers a handful of local options when it comes to finding one of nature’s sweet treats.

The experts at Ohio State University Extension specialize in food, agriculture, and environmental sciences, so they know a thing or two about selecting, storing, and serving Ohio’s fresh foods.

In a recent post to Facebook, the extension offered some tips for selecting the most delicious peaches. They also gave some advice on how to keep the fruit freshest and longest.

So, do peaches belong in the refrigerator, or on the counter? Here is what the experts at the Ohio State University Extension, say:

The best way to ripen peaches is to place them in a single layer in a loosely closed paper bag or ripening dish at room temperature for one or two days.

Never stack peaches on top of each other—it bruises the peaches on the bottom.

Ripe peaches can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Take peaches out of the refrigerator for about an hour before consumption. Allowing the peach to come to room temperature enhances the flavor.

Rinse peaches just before eating with cool, running water. Do not use soap, detergent, or bleach because these liquids absorb into the fruit.

If your recipe calls for skinned peaches, dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds, plunge into cold water, drain, and slip off the skins. Use immediately or toss with citrus juice or a commercial ascorbic acid mixture to prevent darkening of the peach flesh. Place in a covered bowl in the refrigerator until ready for use.

You can read the full article on selecting, storing, and serving peaches, here.