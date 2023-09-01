Editor’s Note: See last week’s coverage in the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Week 3 of the high school football season has arrived. There’s a big showdown on the west side, a pair of 2-0 teams – Glenville at Avon.

The Tarblooders upset the Eagles last year in Avon in a thrilling game by 6 points…then Glenville winning the state championship three months later. This season, both teams through two games are averaging 38 points per game and while their defenses have held their opponents under 14 points a game. It should be another tight one in Avon.

On the East side – the young Solon Comets head to Shaker Heights to take on the Red Raiders.

Solon is looking for its first win of the season, while Shaker Heights is looking to go 3-0 after shutting out Brush last week, 36-0.

Staying on the Eastside…the 1-1 Chardon Hilltoppers host the 2-0 Avon Lake Shoreman. Chardon is coming off a 1-point loss to Columbian Tiffin while Avon Lake cruised past Benedictine 37-15.

