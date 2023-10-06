(WJW) — Friday Night Touchdown is in full swing for Week 8 of the High School Football season with coverage of a trio of big match-ups.

We begin in Lorain County where Clearview (6-1) hits the road to play undefeated Columbia.

Both schools are (4-0) in conference play which means first place is on the line. Clearview’s only loss this season was by one point on the road at Lakewood. Columbia has been dominant beating teams by an average of 35 points a game.

Glenville (5-2) battles (6-0) Hoban. It’s one of this season’s most anticipated games in Northeast Ohio this fall. Both teams are state championship contenders. Glenville’s two losses have come from Avon and IMG in Florida.

We head to the east side for a Western Reserve Conference match-up. Undefeated Riverside travels to (6-1) Kenston. First place is on the line in the WRC play tonight. Kenston Bombers have won four of their last five games against the Riverside Beavers.

We’ll have highlights of these three games and much more tonight on Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. on Fox 8. We’ll see you then!