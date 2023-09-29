CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s Week 7 of Fox 8’s Friday Night Touchdown.

We begin with a huge Suburban League showdown with first place on the line! 5-1 Wadsworth hits the road to (6-0) Nordonia! Last season, Wadsworth ended Nordonia’s undefeated season in week 6 with blowout win at home. Friday night, the undefeated Knights look for revenge to improve to (7-0).

Next up: an Akron match-up! (6-0) Walsh at (5-1) Hoban. Walsh is coming off a 30-point win over St. Vincent-St. Mary, but the Warriors may be without their best player senior linebacker and running back Brock Sherman. He injured his leg late in the first quarter last week. Hoban is coming off back-to-back shutouts versus Akron East and St. Ignatius.

We’ll also go to the west side where (5-1) Westlake plays (5-1) Rocky River.

Westlake will have its hands full trying to contain a Rocky River team that averages 44 points a game which is the best in the Great Lakes Conference.

Join us for Friday Night Touchdown coverage of these games and much more tonight on Fox 8 at 11 p.m.