*Above video is a preview of tonight’s big games that will be featured on Friday Night Touchdown*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Week five of the high school football season arrives with a trio of games featuring six undefeated teams and we’ll have the highlights of those key games on Friday Night Touchdown.

Let’s start down south in Canton at historic Paul Brown stadium where the (4-0) Massillon Tigers host the (4-0) St. Edward Eagles. Both schools have high powered offenses and have blown out their opponents by double digits.

Eds won their four games by an average of 32 points while Massillon’s has won by an average of 48 points a game through the first month of the season.

In another undefeated showdown, (4-0) North Ridgeville Rangers host the (4-0) Avon Eagles. The Rangers defense will have a tough assignment traying to contain an Avon offense that scored 42 points last week against Elyria.

(4-0) Westlake will get their toughest test yet in week five Friday night when they hit the road to play the Buckeye Bucks. This is the first time Westlake has started the season (4-0) in 10 years but it will be a challenge to win this one on the road where Buckeye hasn’t lost a home game in nearly a year.

We’ll have these highlights and much more in week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. on Fox 8 News