CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for another action packed ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ with week four coverage of the high school football season.

Our full slate of games begins with a pair of teams that have standout quarterbacks.

(2-1) Medina plays at (1-2) Mentor. Medina’s senior quarterback Danny Stoddard threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns to receiver Austin Knowles last week in the Bees win over Wadsworth.

Mentor’s signal caller Scotty Fox is a dual threat with his arms and legs. He racked up 322 total yards of offense in their loss to Riverside last week. That defeat was the first loss for Mentor against a school in Lake County since 1999.

The (3-0) Avon Eagles are coming off a huge win over Glenville last week. They’ll look to keep their winning streak alive against a winless Elyria team. Elyria has had one of the tougher schedules of any school so far this season..

In Senate League action Glenville takes on John Adams 4 p.m. Friday. Glenville hasn’t lost a Senate league game more more than two decades.

We’ll have highlights of these three games and much more during Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. for scores, highlights and much more.