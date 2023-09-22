CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s Week 6 of Friday Night Touchdown! We begin our Week 6 preview with a team looking for revenge! (4-1) Kenston hits the road to play (3-2) Chardon. Last fall, the Chardon Hilltoppers edged out the Kenston Bombers with a 3-point win on the road. Tonight, the Bombers look to move to (5 and 1) with a big road win to open-up Wester Reserve Conference play.

A former Western Reserve Conference school, and my alma mater, the Hudson Explorers, host a huge Suburban League Conference game when Wadsworth comes to town. Both schools are 4-1 and are tied for first place in the Suburban League.

And finally…it’s our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week! (4-1) St. Vincent-St. Mary hosts (5-0) Walsh Jesuit. Walsh’s last regular season loss was one year ago today against Hoban. The Fighting Irish will look to end the streak tonight but it will be tough sledding. Walsh Warriors are one of the highest scoring teams in Northeast Ohio, averaging 48 points a game.

Join us for Week 6 of Friday Night Touchdown tonight at 11 o’clock for the highlights of these three games and more.