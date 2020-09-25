Friday Night Touchdown: Get the latest high school football scores

*See last week’s Game of the Week in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and better than ever.
Week #5 of “Friday Night Touchdown” kicks off tonight on FOX 8 News at 10.
Our Game of the Week features Valley Forge at Buckeye.
Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.
