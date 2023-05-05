STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will be checking for motorists driving under the influence.

Two sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first will take place Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at 4350 Dressler Road NW.

The second will take place starting at 9:30 p.m. at 4333 Everhard Road NW.

“We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and

apprehending impaired drivers. We want to strongly recommend to those who will be

consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements,” said the department in a press release.

Both locations are in Jackson Township.

During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment.