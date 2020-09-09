Friday funeral for fallen Cleveland detective includes procession and downtown street closures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland has confirmed that the funeral of a fallen police detective is being moved to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, from the original location of St. John Cathedral, to accommodate more people and offer more space for social distancing.

Last week, detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in a car working undercover with another man sources say was an informant.

Three teens have been arrested and charged with aggravated murder. Records also show the shooting happened during an “attempted robbery.”

The funeral for the officer is set for Friday at 10 a.m. and is only open to invited guests, including family and friends and colleagues. However, the ticketed event will be live streamed.

Photo courtesy City of Cleveland

Calling hours run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

A procession will run from the funeral home Friday morning, going from Bagley Road to 71 North to East 9th Street to the FieldHouse, and will shut down multiple roads in downtown Cleveland, according to the city, including:

STREET CLOSURES:

-Carnegie Ave. – East 9th St. to Ontario St.

-Ontario St. – Carnegie Ave. to Huron Rd.

-Huron Rd. – Ontario St. to Prospect Ave.

-East 4th St. – High St. to Huron Rd. NO PARKING ON:

-Ontario St. parking cut outs between Carnegie Ave. and Huron Rd.

-Huron Rd from West 6th St. to Prospect Ave.

-East 4th St. from High Ave. to Huron Rd.

-East 9th St. from Bolivar Rd. to Erie Ct.

-Bolivar Rd. from East 7th St. to East 9th St.

