OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Oberlin City Schools has called off its Friday night varsity football game against the Wellington High School Dukes.

School officials say the decision was made by the school’s athletic director after a number of injured players have been unable to attend practice.

“Our players have experienced an increase in injuries this week,” said Athletic Director Bryce Johnson in a media release. “For the safety of our players, we have decided to cancel the game against the Wellington High School Dukes. We will look at the possibility of rescheduling the game.”

It’s not clear yet if Wellington High School will find another opponent. The district posted to its website, “The Friday, October 6th Football game scheduled against Oberlin has been cancelled. Stay tuned for an update on a potential new game being scheduled. JV will play at North Ridgeville on Saturday, October 7th at 10 a.m. as planned.”