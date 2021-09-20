‘Friday’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor and comedian AJ Johnson dies at 55: reports

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – Comedian and actor Anthony “AJ” Johnson has died at the age of 55.

That report is coming from TMZ who spoke to a family member.

Johnson had memorable roles in “Friday,” “House Party” and “Lethal Weapon 3.”

Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday… https://t.co/gKbYZDZ4Br — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 20, 2021

According to Johnson’s nephew, the comedian had a medical episode earlier in September and was rushed to the hospital.

Johnson’s Rep LyNea Bell confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed. We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved wife, children, siblings and manager. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss,” Bell said.

No cause of death has been released.