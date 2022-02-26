‘Freezin’ for a reason:’ Local athletes take polar plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Local athletes took a polar plunge in Lake Erie on Saturday to raise funds for the Special Olympics in Ohio.

Before jumping into the frigid waters, the brave polar plunge participants recited the athlete oath that says, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

The funds raised will give opportunities to athletes, like Medina resident Leah Wilson who is going to the USA Games in Orlando, Florida and competing in a volleyball competition at the national level.

Leah says she knew what she was signing up for but was still not prepared to jump into the icy cold waters along with many others.

“I’m a freeze baby,” she said with a laugh.

Jessica Stewart, CEO of Special Olympics Ohio, says it’s exciting especially for first time jumpers to take the chill of a lifetime.

“It’s freezin’ for a reason,” Stewart said. “It supports our 20 thousand athletes statewide here at Special Olympics Ohio.”

If you didn’t take the plunge today but would still like to volunteer or help raise funds, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral