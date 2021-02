KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent Firefighters Association Local 721 is hosting its 9th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday.

Participants will take turns jumping into the lake located at 1519 Overlook Road in Kent.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration was required in advance.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Don Beckett Memorial Scholarship Fund. Beckett was a firefighter for the Kent Fire Department. He passed away in 2011.