CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Freeze Watch in effect overnight through Saturday morning for portions of Northeast Ohio.

We’re looking at sub-freezing temperatures from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

The biggest impact will be on plants. You’ll want to cover them up if you’ve started working outside.