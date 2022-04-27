CLEVELAND (WJW) – Keep your plants covered or pull them inside.

The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It’s in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The Freeze Warning begins at 10 p.m. and will last until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected.

Those temperatures can kill tender plants.

When it gets that cold, the water inside the plants is in danger of freezing, which can cause plant cells to burst.

Bring potted plants indoors and cover plants outdoors with sheets or blankets.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a slight chance the cold could impact any outdoor plumbing.

Those can be wrapped with blankets or set to a slow drip.

A Freeze Warning that was in effect Tuesday into Wednesday ended at 9 a.m. Wednesday.