(WJW) – Several NE Ohio communities remain under a Freeze Warning early Thursday morning.

The cold temperatures will then warm to ‘near normal’ for the season. Thursday we will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions.

Thursday is the “pick day” of the week. Get outside and enjoy!

Rain will move in late Thursday night, after midnight.

Some steady and heavy at times on Friday.

Drier periods Saturday (a few showers on and off) then more rain Sunday into Monday.

Keep your umbrella with you!

Temperatures range 5-10° BELOW average (64°) all week until Friday. Temperatures flirt with 60 over the weekend.

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently?

There are three reasons: First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

These elements have locked in this rainy and cooler pattern. Little chance of long stretches of warmth into early May.

The pattern is ripe for another rain/snow mix type system early next week. Stay tuned!

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.