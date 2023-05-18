(WJW) – After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 60s for the afternoon.

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory is in effect for many Northeast Ohio communities until 8 a.m. You can find active weather alerts, here.

Today ‘s temperatures will be below average, but still comfortable. Mostly sunny, dry and not as breezy.

Next up: A stronger cold front moves in on Friday. Spotty showers in the late afternoon, before a line of rain/storms in the evening/overnight.

Lingering showers early Saturday then much drier.

Our northwestern counties will receive the most rain of 0.25-0.50″.

Temperature outlook for next week: Trending warmer late next week/early Memorial Day weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.