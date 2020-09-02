Freeform releases ’31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule, Hocus Pocus will air 14 times

Halloween lovers rejoice! Freeform has released its “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule, which kicks off on October 1.

“Come little children, we’ll take you away…to a land of enchanting and eerie movies. (Sorry, Sarah Sanderson. We COULDN’T resist.) 31 Nights of Halloween starts October 1st, and we’ve cooked up a new spell-binding line-up. So, concoct the spirits of your choice, and let us cast a spell on you all October long.”

Please freak out accordingly, the #31NightsOfHalloween schedule is here for spooky szn

______

Get the @31Nights FULL SCHEDULE here: https://t.co/qRpdlSVzIz pic.twitter.com/H87Q0esvV7 — Freeform (@FreeformTV) September 1, 2020

The line up features all kinds of fan favorites, including Beetlejuice, Casper, Ghostbusters, Halloweentown and of course Hocus Pocus.

The 90s classic will air 14 times throughout the month, giving everyone the chance to spend time with Thackery Binx and the Sanderson sisters.

