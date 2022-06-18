(WJW) – We’re celebrating great dads, and some businesses are getting in on the action too.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Dads can get free admission to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Father’s Day. Zoo hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Applebee’s is offering $10 bonus cards for any $50 gift card purchase. The promotion is available until June 26.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering a free $10 digital bonus card for dad with any 10-person homestyle lunch or dinner side purchase.

Customers can choose from bacon-baked beans, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, fried okra, dumplings and various casseroles, vegetables and fruit.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s has a 3-course menu for families treating dad. It includes a 20 oz Prime Bone-in Ribeye and lobster for $105 per guest.

The restaurant opens early at noon on Father’s Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has a buy one, get one Father’s Day deal. Order a dozen donuts or 16-count minis and get an original glazed donut free on Sunday. Delivery is also free for online orders of $14.99 and up. Use promo code DADBOGO.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris is offering a $40 bonus card for $200 purchased in gift cards.

Ruth’s Chris will offer a Father’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory is offering a deal on gift cards. Guests get a complimentary $25 bonus card for every $100 in gift cards purchased online through Sunday, June 19.