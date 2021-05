CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks eLCee2 Water Taxi returns with weekend service over the holiday weekend.

Free rides to and from the East and West Bank of the Flats on Saturdays and Sundays begin May 29.

The rides will take place Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The water taxi is ADA accessible and dog friendly.

The 26-foot yacht provides a connection to and from the East and West Bank of the Flats under the Main Avenue Bridge.