OHIO (WJW) — Black men in Northeast Ohio are more likely than any other group to die from preventative illnesses.

It’s a sobering statistic that has many folks working to solve it.

Saturday, a free wellness walk will be held in Wade Oval to draw attention to the problem and even offer free health screenings to men.

The event is to help encourage black men to do preventative care.

