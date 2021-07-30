Free tuition among Kent State incentives for vaccinated students (FOX 8 photo)

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University is offering students incentives for getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Beginning August 2nd, all Kent State students who are vaccinated and register with the University Health Services website will be eligible to win prizes.

The prizes will be drawn twice weekly through October 12.

Some of the prizes are free tuition, free room and board, a kayaking trip, Apple Watches, and Beats headphones.

More information on the incentives here

Kent State offers vaccines to students and their families for free.

You can schedule an appointment or call (330)672-2322.