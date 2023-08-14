[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can get a peek at the Cleveland Metropark Zoo’s newest baby gorilla.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County residents can visit the Akron Zoo for free during the month of September.

The annual offer serves as a thank you to taxpayers for their support of the zoo. Community Days have been offered since 2001 after the first zoo levy passed in Summit County, according to organizers.

There are just a few simple steps visitors need to take to reserve their tickets.

According to zoo officials, tickets must be reserved online in advance. That can be done here.

There is a limit of four tickets per household, while supplies last.

The zoo is open daily in September from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More information can be found, here.