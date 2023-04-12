LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – An 11-year-old from Lorain County is already a state champion for free throws and will soon go for the national title.

Jaxon Ramos won the Ohio championship for the most free throws in a competition back in March, which also happened to be a special day.

“It was my birthday,” Ramos said. “I’m happy to be going to the nationals… I’m really excited.”

He will be heading to Chicago later this month to compete in the national championship. He will be one of 11 kids in his age group.

The winner will receive a large trophy and their name will be engraved in a plaque at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

FOX 8’s John Sabol joined Ramos in Lorain High School to see how he compares in a free throw showdown.

