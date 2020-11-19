Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway planned in Slavic Village

CLEVELLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Free Thanksgiving turkeys will be given out Monday in Slavic Village.

According to a press release, Indoor Gardens, 5304 Fleet Ave., will hold its second free turkey giveaway for the Cleveland community between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or until supplies last.

It’s asked that everyone wears a mask and adheres to social distancing guidelines.

There is a limit of one per person.

