Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway planned in Slavic Village

CLEVELLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Free Thanksgiving turkeys will be given out Monday in Slavic Village.
According to a press release, Indoor Gardens, 5304 Fleet Ave., will hold its second free turkey giveaway for the Cleveland community between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or until supplies last.
It’s asked that everyone wears a mask and adheres to social distancing guidelines.
There is a limit of one per person.
