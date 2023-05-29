CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Public Library is once again partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to make sure that no child goes hungry during summer break.

Starting in June, the library’s Summer Meals program will return to neighborhood branches.

The library says, free and nutritious meals will be available for children ages 18 and under, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Backpack Meals will also be available at some branches. In the backpack, children will receive a two-day supply of meals including two breakfasts, two entrees, and two snacks.

The Summer Meals program runs through Friday, August 11.

More information can be found by calling any Cleveland Public Library location or by clicking here.