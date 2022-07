(WJW) – July 11 is 7-Eleven Day.

This year the 7-Eleven convenience store chain once again is offering a free small slurpee to customers.

This includes 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

For those who simply can’t get their slurpee in person, 7-Eleven is also offering delivery.

Click here to see if a store near you delivers.

New users can score a free pizza with the code PIZZA.