CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re hours away from witnessing space history and the Great Lakes Science Center is inviting you to mark this milestone with them at the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, free of charge.

The “most powerful rocket in the world,” NASA’s Artemis I is the first step in returning astronauts to the moon. Scientists are expecting this uncrewed flight test to fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever gone, according to a press release from the Great Lakes Science Center.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the science center has launched a special weekend dedicated to the space mission.

Artemis I Free Day:

The science center is offering free admission for all guests on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See a 30-foot-tall inflatable SLS Rocket display, a Kinect Mars Lander, a lunar robotics activity and more.

Get your free tickets here.

Live Artemis I Launch Broadcast Day:

On Monday, the science center will be livestreaming the NASA TV broadcast of the launch beginning at 6:30 a.m. with the launch scheduled for 8:33 a.m. (subject to change).

Registration on Monday is free but required and includes pastries, coffee and admission to the science center for the day.

You can register here.

This historical mission has roots right here in Ohio. More than 60 companies and 3,000 NASA Glenn staff are contributing to Ohio’s space economy, from testing spacecraft before flight to developing the power and propulsion systems for long-term human exploration, the release says.

Space missions not your thing? Guests this weekend can also check out a special temporary exhibition “The Science of Rock N’ Roll.”