Free rides on RTA this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is offering free rides on bus, rail, Park-N-Ride, and paratransit from June 13 through June 19.

It’s part of a promotion to draw attention to the launch of RTA’s system redesign, called NEXT GEN RTA.

“This promotion allows us to offer opportunities to new riders to see what NEXT GEN RTA has to offer,” said RTA’s Acting CEO and General Manager, Floun’say Caver. “It’s also our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to our current customers as we work hard to provide greater frequency and greater connectivity through NEXT GEN RTA.”

You can plan your route here.