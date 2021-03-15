Free produce giveaways in Cleveland starting this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting a free produce giveaway monthly, starting this Friday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19th at 12645 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland, produce will be available at no cost to residents.
All you need is an ID and a proof of residency.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their own bags.
Face coverings are required.
Here is the list of dates:
- March 19, 2021
- April 16th, 2021
- May 21st, 2021
- June 18th, 2021
- July 16th, 2021
- August 20th, 2021
- September 17th, 2021
For more information, please contact the West Park Corps at (216) 252-3593.