Free produce giveaways in Cleveland starting this week

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting a free produce giveaway monthly, starting this Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19th at 12645 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland, produce will be available at no cost to residents.

All you need is an ID and a proof of residency.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own bags.

Face coverings are required.

Here is the list of dates:

  • March 19, 2021
  • April 16th, 2021
  • May 21st, 2021
  • June 18th, 2021
  • July 16th, 2021
  • August 20th, 2021
  • September 17th, 2021

For more information, please contact the West Park Corps at (216) 252-3593.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override