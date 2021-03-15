Free produce giveaways in Cleveland starting this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting a free produce giveaway monthly, starting this Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19th at 12645 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland, produce will be available at no cost to residents.

All you need is an ID and a proof of residency.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their own bags.

Face coverings are required.

Here is the list of dates:

March 19, 2021

April 16th, 2021

May 21st, 2021

June 18th, 2021

July 16th, 2021

August 20th, 2021

September 17th, 2021

For more information, please contact the West Park Corps at (216) 252-3593.