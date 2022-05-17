CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Guardians fans with tickets to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers can head downtown early to catch a free outdoor concert.

Anyone can head over to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the pre-game concert on May 21 at 2 p.m. featuring Detroit-based band, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.

Food and beer trucks from Aramark will be outside all day, including a BBQ smoker, and game-themed photo opportunities at the Long Live Rock art installation.

There’s plenty of parking nearby and the ballpark is a short walk down East 9th Street.

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers combine the sounds of Motown, folk, Americana and funk. Read more about the band here.

To purchase Guardians tickets, click here.