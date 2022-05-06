(WJW) — Crocs™ shoes and FIGS scrubs have teamed up to say, “thank you” to healthcare workers during National Nurses Week.

The duo will give away 10,000 pairs of the slip-on shoes and 10,000 pairs of stylish scrubs as part of the “Free Pair for Healthcare” program.

Beginning May 6 at noon until May 12 at noon, healthcare workers can sign up here to enter the drawing for a chance to receive the giveaway bundle including Crocs’ easy-to-clean, easy-on/easy-off Classic Clog and a selection of FIGS’ scrub tops and pants.

Winners will be selected at random and notified no later than 24 hours after the drawing closes.