Free meals going to families in Cleveland with help of Former First Lady Michelle Obama

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A nationwide campaign to help families make affordable and nutritious meals is underway in Cleveland.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the honorary chair of the Partnership for a Healthier America.

The campaign, “Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi,” aims to distribute 1 million meals.

Cleveland is one of the first cities in the program.

Pass the Love will distribute meal kits with recipes and ingredients.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will hand out meal kits over four weeks at nine schools.

Registration is encouraged. Click here to register.

Here’s the schedule:

SchoolAddressDay of the WeekTimeDates
Clark5550 Clark Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102Tuesday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 1, 8, 15, 22
Buhrer1600 Buhrer Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109Tuesday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 1, 8, 15, 22
Andrew J. Rickoff3500 E 147th St, Cleveland, OH 44120Tuesday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 1, 8, 15, 22
Newton D. Baker3690 W 159th St, Cleveland, OH 44111Wednesday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 2, 9, 16, 23
Denison3799 W 33rd St, Cleveland, OH 44109Wednesday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 2, 9, 16, 23
John Marshall3952 W 140th St, Cleveland, OH 44111Wednesday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 2, 9, 16, 23
Miles11918 Miles Ave, Cleveland, OH 44105Thursday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 3, 10, 17, 24
Mary B. Martin8200 Brookline Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103Thursday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 3, 10, 17, 24
William Cullen Bryant3121 Oak Park Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109Thursday10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last)June 3, 10, 17, 24

