Free meals going to families in Cleveland with help of Former First Lady Michelle Obama

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A nationwide campaign to help families make affordable and nutritious meals is underway in Cleveland.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the honorary chair of the Partnership for a Healthier America.

The campaign, “Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi,” aims to distribute 1 million meals.

Cleveland is one of the first cities in the program.

Pass the Love will distribute meal kits with recipes and ingredients.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will hand out meal kits over four weeks at nine schools.

Registration is encouraged. Click here to register.

Here’s the schedule:

School Address Day of the Week Time Dates Clark 5550 Clark Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102 Tuesday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 1, 8, 15, 22 Buhrer 1600 Buhrer Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109 Tuesday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 1, 8, 15, 22 Andrew J. Rickoff 3500 E 147th St, Cleveland, OH 44120 Tuesday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 1, 8, 15, 22 Newton D. Baker 3690 W 159th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 Wednesday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 2, 9, 16, 23 Denison 3799 W 33rd St, Cleveland, OH 44109 Wednesday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 2, 9, 16, 23 John Marshall 3952 W 140th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 Wednesday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 2, 9, 16, 23 Miles 11918 Miles Ave, Cleveland, OH 44105 Thursday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 3, 10, 17, 24 Mary B. Martin 8200 Brookline Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103 Thursday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 3, 10, 17, 24 William Cullen Bryant 3121 Oak Park Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109 Thursday 10:30 am- 1pm (while supplies last) June 3, 10, 17, 24