AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron is partnering with Akron Public Schools to provide free meals to eligible youth and summer day camp participants through the Summer Food Service Program. The initiative aims to help families who struggle to provide nutritious meals for their children during the summer months when school is out.

Starting Monday, youth 18 years old or younger who meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program can receive free meals prepared by Akron Public Schools. The meals will be distributed at various community centers in the city. The program will run from Monday to Friday, from June 12 to August 4, excluding holidays and the week of July 3 to 7.

SITE NAME Address Zip Breakfast Lunch Ellet Community Center 2449 Wedgewood Drive Akron 44312 9:00am 11:30am Joy Park Community Center 825 Fuller Street Akron 44306 9:00am 11:30am Kenmore Community Center 880 Kenmore Boulevard Akron 44314 10:00am 12:00pm Lawton Street Community Center 1225 Lawton Street Akron 44320 9:00am 12:00pm Mason Community Center 700 E. Exchange Street Akron 44306 9:00am 12:00pm Northwest Community Center 1730 Shatto Avenue Akron 44313 9:00am 11:30am Patterson Park Community Center 800 Patterson Avenue Akron 44310 9:00am 11:30am Reservoir Community Center 1735 Hillside Terrace Akron 44305 9:00am 11:30am Summit Lake Community Center 380 W. Crosier Street Akron 44311 9:00am 11:30am

The partnership between the City of Akron and Akron Public Schools will provide an essential service to families in need. Mayor Dan Horrigan expressed his gratitude to the school district for their willingness to collaborate with the city. “Our partnership with Akron Public Schools will ensure that children in our community have access to healthy meals during the summer months when school is out.”

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded program that provides free meals to eligible children during the summer months. The program’s goal is to ensure that children receive healthy meals when school is not in session to help minimize the risk of hunger and malnutrition. The program is an excellent opportunity for families to provide their children with nutritious meals while also saving money that they can use for other essential needs.