AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron is partnering with Akron Public Schools to provide free meals to eligible youth and summer day camp participants through the Summer Food Service Program. The initiative aims to help families who struggle to provide nutritious meals for their children during the summer months when school is out.

Starting Monday, youth 18 years old or younger who meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program can receive free meals prepared by Akron Public Schools. The meals will be distributed at various community centers in the city. The program will run from Monday to Friday, from June 12 to August 4, excluding holidays and the week of July 3 to 7.

SITE NAMEAddressZipBreakfastLunch
Ellet Community Center2449 Wedgewood DriveAkron 44312 9:00am11:30am
Joy Park Community Center825 Fuller StreetAkron 443069:00am11:30am
Kenmore Community Center880 Kenmore BoulevardAkron 4431410:00am12:00pm
Lawton Street Community Center1225 Lawton StreetAkron 443209:00am12:00pm
Mason Community Center700 E. Exchange StreetAkron 443069:00am12:00pm
Northwest Community Center1730 Shatto AvenueAkron 443139:00am 11:30am
Patterson Park Community Center800 Patterson AvenueAkron 443109:00am 11:30am
Reservoir Community Center1735 Hillside TerraceAkron 443059:00am11:30am
Summit Lake Community Center380 W. Crosier StreetAkron 443119:00am 11:30am

The partnership between the City of Akron and Akron Public Schools will provide an essential service to families in need. Mayor Dan Horrigan expressed his gratitude to the school district for their willingness to collaborate with the city. “Our partnership with Akron Public Schools will ensure that children in our community have access to healthy meals during the summer months when school is out.”

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded program that provides free meals to eligible children during the summer months. The program’s goal is to ensure that children receive healthy meals when school is not in session to help minimize the risk of hunger and malnutrition. The program is an excellent opportunity for families to provide their children with nutritious meals while also saving money that they can use for other essential needs.