Gov. DeWine extends Stay-at-Home order through May 29
Free lunch Friday in Cleveland; Machine Gun Kelly says he's picking up the bill

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly is providing lunch for free Friday afternoon. 

He’s partnered with nine restaurants.

According to his Instagram, starting at noon he’s providing one complimentary meal per person, take out only. 

In the post he wrote, “Cleveland lunch on me…love y’all.”

The restaurants listed are:

  • Town Hall
  • The Black Box Fix
  • Barley House
  • Primoz Pizzeria
  • The Sauce
  • Jewellz
  • Sub City
  • Beckham’s Bar-b-que
  • Sauce the City

The 30-year-old also released new music this week.

