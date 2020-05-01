Free lunch Friday in Cleveland; Machine Gun Kelly says he’s picking up the bill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly is providing lunch for free Friday afternoon.

He’s partnered with nine restaurants.

According to his Instagram, starting at noon he’s providing one complimentary meal per person, take out only.

In the post he wrote, “Cleveland lunch on me…love y’all.”

The restaurants listed are:

Town Hall

The Black Box Fix

Barley House

Primoz Pizzeria

The Sauce

Jewellz

Sub City

Beckham’s Bar-b-que

Sauce the City

The 30-year-old also released new music this week.