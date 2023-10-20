AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s not everyday someone offers to put some gas in your car’s tank for free, but on Friday a faith-based group says they are “on a mission to make a positive impact on the city of Akron” and will giveaway $2,000 worth of free gas.

The giveaway will begin Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Circle K Gas Station, located at 635 N. Main St., in Akron.

The event is organized by Evangelist Neechy in partnership with Zion Faith Fellowship.

“Neechy’s heartfelt intention is to demonstrate her care and concern for the people of

Akron by alleviating the financial burden of rising transportation costs,” read a press release. “This gas giveaway is expected to show kindness, support and care to those in need”

The first 100 cars that visits the gas station during the event will receive $20 worth of free gas.