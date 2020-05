LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church is once again offering its free fresh produce pantry starting Saturday, May 9.

The event, which is run with the help of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (whose work is seen in the video above), is every second Saturday of the month through October. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will happen rain or shine.

All attendees must bring valid ID’s and bags for their produce.

The church is located at 5020 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.