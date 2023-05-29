(WJW) – National Donut Day is Friday, June 2.

To celebrate Duck Donuts is giving customers a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut, according to a press release.

The company says no other purchases are necessary to get the deal. The only rules are the donuts must be picked up in the store and there is only one donut per person.

Courtesy: Duck Donuts

Guests will also receive a coupon for $1 off the brand’s new strawberry lemonade to redeem at their next visit, says the press release.

Duck Donut locations in Northeast Ohio, include:

Duck Donuts Orange Village: 200 Park Suite 140, Orange Village, OH 44122

Duck Donuts Summit Mall: 3265 W. Market Street, 190B Summit Mall, Fairlawn, OH 44333

You can find other locations, here.