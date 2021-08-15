Free diabetes screenings offered during 5K at RJ Taylor Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nurses will be on-site today at RJ Taylor Park in Cleveland to read diabetes test results being offered during a 5K walk/run.

The 5K is set to step off at the park at Melville Road and Nottingham Road at noon and that’s also when screenings will begin, on a first come first serve basis.

The cost of the walk/run is $15 per person or $50 for a family of four. All proceeds will go toward “Sweet Life Essential” kits. sponsorships and Type 1 Diabetes hardships.

