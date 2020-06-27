Free COVID-19 testing, PPE kit giveaways offered in Cleveland today

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today, Clevelanders can receive free personal protection equipment at three COVID-19 Relief Product Distribution Events.

The events run from noon to 4 p.m., or while supplies last at the following locations:

Eastside Market parking lot on St. Clair Avenue

May Dugan Center at 4115 Bridge Avenue

East End Neighborhood House Inc. at 2749 Woodhill Road

There are also free COVID-19 screening tests being offered at the May Dugan Center location. Find out more information about that in the post below:

Items being given away in the kits include disinfectant, soap, laundry detergent, diapers, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner and masks and gloves.

Each family will receive one relief kit, and only up to two kits can be distributed per vehicle. People are asked to remain in their vehicles when they roll up to the event.

The event is open to all, and you do not have to pre-register.

