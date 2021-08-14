Free comic book day in Cleveland; X-Men writer in town for autographs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 20th Annual Free Comic Book Day has flown into town today!

This international event, celebrated by over 2,000 independently owned comic book shops across the planet, has landed right here in Cleveland at 17462 Lorain Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carol and John’s Comic Book Shop, a family owned business in the Cleveland area for over 30 years, will be giving out over 25,000 free comic books that were created especially for this event.

Guests can pick out twelve new comics from the 50 different titles that were created just for the day including the Avengers, Spider-Man, Batman, Star Wars, and real life heroes like Rosa Parks.

Classic X-Men writer Chris Claremont is visiting Cleveland for the first time ever, signing autographs for attendees. He’s the writer of storylines including the Dark Phoenix Saga, Days of Future Past, Wolverine, and many other stories that Marvel movies have been based on.

Local artists will also be there doing free sketches for fans as they come dressed in costume!

Members of the local cosplay groups; the Heroes Alliance, the Rebel Legion, the 501st, the Mandalorian Mercs, Galaxy United and Ghostbusters Cleveland will be around between 10 a.m. and noon for photo ops.