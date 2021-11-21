Free Cleveland baby shower gives away items to parents in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was first come, first serve as more than 20,000 items were distributed, free of charge, during a baby shower at Euclid Creek Reservation in Wildwood Park.

Through her charity called Mom Effect, Dr. Marie McCausland hosted the group’s second ever shower, saying all babies should be celebrated and all families should have the essentials they need to welcome their bundle of joy home.

During the pandemic, McCausland says she came up with the idea to help families in need while boosting the local economy.

She says this event was also a way to connect Cleveland families to their local villages of support.

“I’m just doing it because I want to help,” McCausland told FOX 8 earlier in the week. “I know it’s hard right now.”