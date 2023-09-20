[Editor’s Note: Is the weather right for a car wash? See the FOX 8 forecast in the video player above.]

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – A new car wash is opening in Macedonia and they’re celebrating with $1 memberships and free car washes for everyone all weekend long.

The Wave Car Wash is opening on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The new express car wash is located at 309 Highland Road.

According to a press release, a ribbon cutting will take place Friday at 11 a.m. Then, through Sunday, September 24, visitors can get a free car wash and join the Unlimited Wash Club for $1 for the first month.

The Wave will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a release, The Wave is part of Magnolia Wash Holdings, which operates nearly 100 locations in eight states, and has 25 more locations under construction.