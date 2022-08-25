(WJW) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. And what other way to celebrate than with cake?

On Thursday, September 1, the bakery is giving away free cake to the first 250 people to visit each one of their locations. That’s more than 110,000 of their Confetti Bundtlets.

Courtesy: Nothing Bundt Cake

Northeast Ohio has more than six locations. You can find the closest bakery location here.

In addition to free cake, one customer will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a party planning company. And, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp in a press release. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Here’s how you can enter to win:

Send a picture of your favorite birthday memory. Include a description of what you enjoyed about the party and what winning a party would mean to you now.

Entries are accepted from September 1 – September 25.

Winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here.