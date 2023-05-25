(WJW)- Following weeks of Bud Light backlash, the company is giving beer away for free.

Well, almost.

According to the Anheuser-Busch website, the company is offering customers a $15 Memorial Day Weekend rebate. The offer is good in select states, including Ohio, and once redeemed would make the cost of many of their products free, or the cost significantly reduce.

According to the company, the rebate is good for Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55. In Ohio, the offer is valid for 15-packs, or larger cases of the products.

The offer comes after weeks of backlash created by a partnership between Bud Light and a transgender influencer.

Last month, according to the Associated Press, the marketing executive who oversaw the partnership took a leave of absence after the partnership snowballed into cries for boycotts from some angry customers.

Anheuser-Busch CEO previously said the company “never meant to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

Customers looking to cash in on the offer must make a purchase between May 17 and May 31. The rebate can be redeemed, here.