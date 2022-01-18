Free at-home COVID tests now available through U.S. government: Here’s how to order

**For previous coverage on COVID testing, watch below.

(WJW) — While the program was expected to begin Wednesday, a new federal website where Americans can order free at-home COVID-19 tests through the U.S. government went live Tuesday.

It’s part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The administration previously announced it was buying one billion tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests were to be available for online order this week.

The rest of the tests will be delivered over the coming months.

Who can get the free tests?

According to covidtests.gov, the newly-launched website through which Americans can request the tests, four free tests will be available for every residential address in the U.S., including U.S. Territories and overseas military and diplomatic addresses.

How do you order?

The tests can be ordered online through the new website, which links to an order form on USPS.com. All that’s needed to order is a name and residential address. No credit card, ID or health insurance information is required.

According to WhiteHouse.gov, a call line will also be launched to help those unable to access the website and place the orders. The administration will also work with national and local community-based organizations to support hardest-hit and highest-risk communities.

When will I get the tests?

The tests will usually ship within seven to 12 days of ordering. Residents can track their order online.

What types of tests are they?

All the tests are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests that give results within 30 minutes. The tests will come with instructions. Residents are not able to choose which brand they receive.

Other ways to get free tests

As part of its plans, last week, the Biden Administration also announced that starting Jan. 15, private insurance companies would be required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests.

“Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month. That means a family of four, all on the same plan, would be able to get 32 of these tests covered by their health plan per month,” according to a release from the White House.

Additionally, no-cost antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S. at free testing sites.

An announcement is also expected this week that free “high-quality masks,” including N95s, which are most effective at preventing transmission of the virus, will be made available to Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.