1  of  5
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Free and discounted rides offered over the July 4th weekend in Summit County

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous story about an Ohio State Highway Patrol DUI crackdown.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with LYFT and City Yellow Cab to offer free or discounted rides during the July 4th holiday.

Use code SCPO7420 on the LYFT App when reserving your ride during the July 4th holiday.

That is good for $20 off and is available for the first 300 people.

It’s in effect from 6 p.m. Friday July 3 through 6 a.m. Sunday July 5.

For a FREE ride home in Summit County, call City Yellow Cab at (330)253-3141 and mention Arrive Alive.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral