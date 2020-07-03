Free and discounted rides offered over the July 4th weekend in Summit County

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous story about an Ohio State Highway Patrol DUI crackdown.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with LYFT and City Yellow Cab to offer free or discounted rides during the July 4th holiday.

Use code SCPO7420 on the LYFT App when reserving your ride during the July 4th holiday.

That is good for $20 off and is available for the first 300 people.

It’s in effect from 6 p.m. Friday July 3 through 6 a.m. Sunday July 5.

For a FREE ride home in Summit County, call City Yellow Cab at (330)253-3141 and mention Arrive Alive.

